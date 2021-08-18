Watch
Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel to run NYC Marathon

Shuji Kajiyama/AP
Molly Seidel, of the United States, celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the bronze medal in the women's marathon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Molly Seidel
Posted at 11:28 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 12:28:34-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel is one of several standout American women planning to run the New York City Marathon on Nov. 7.

Fellow U.S. Olympians Aliphine Tuliamuk, Sally Kipyego and Emily Sisson also are in the women's field announced Wednesday. So is 2018 Boston Marathon winner Des Linden.

Four-time champion Mary Keitany of Kenya won’t participate for the first time since 2013. Seidel stunned even herself with a third-place finish in Tokyo in just the third 26.2-mile race of her career.

An NCAA Division I champion at Notre Dame in the 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000 meter events, she’s now the headliner for the NYC Marathon’s 50th running in her five-borough debut.

The men’s professional field hasn't yet been announced.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

