Norway’s Klaebo makes history on skis, ties all-time Winter Olympics gold record

TESERO, Italy (AP) — Friday the 13th will be remembered as a lucky day for Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, Norway’s cross-country skiing star, who won an eighth gold medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Friday, tying an all-time Winter Games record.

The 29‑year‑old claimed victory in the men’s 10 kilometer interval‑start race, for his third gold at the 2026 games.

AP News Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, reacts after crossing the finish line in the cross country skiing men's 10km interval start free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Will three races still ahead of him, Klaebo now shares the record with three other Norwegian athletes who have all retired: Marit Bjoergen and Bjoern Daehlie in cross-country skiing and Ole Einar Bjoerndalen in the biathlon. Klaebo again gained vital ground in the final hill and clocked 20 minutes, 36.2 seconds, showing rare signs of fatigue as he collapsed at the finish line of the race considered to be his toughest challenge.

AP News Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, sits on the leader's chair after crossing the finish line in the the cross country skiing men's 10km interval start free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

He was 4.9 seconds head of Frances’s Mathis Desloges and 14 in front of his main challenger Einar Hedegart of Norway who lost momentum on the last hill.

