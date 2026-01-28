Milwaukee's 'icemeister' returns to second Olympics as ice technician at Milano Speed Skating Stadium

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Paul Golomski has spent more than two decades perfecting the art of ice-making at Milwaukee's Pettit National Ice Center. Now, the Wisconsin ice expert is taking his skills to the world's biggest stage as an Ice Technician for the Milano Speed Skating Stadium at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"Just to go over there for me and play a small part in the Olympic Games is a huge thrill for me," Golomski said.

The Milan venue presents unique challenges that set it apart from other Olympic speed skating tracks. Unlike permanent facilities, this will be the first indoor speed skating venue featuring a temporary track.

"When you watch it on TV, it looks like a speed skating stadium, but it's actually a temporary venue, and so the design and engineering that took place to make this a reality is really impressive to see in person," Golomski said.

Justin Tiedemann, TMJ4 Sports Paul Golomksi checks ice temperatures at the Pettit National Ice Center.

Despite the temporary setup, creating world-class speed skating ice still comes down to three critical factors: ice temperature, air temperature, and humidity. The goal is creating a surface so smooth and cold that skate blades barely penetrate it.

"The temperature is so low that the blade doesn't really even penetrate the surface of the ice. They don't feel a lot of grip, but they feel a lot of glide," Golomski said. "In a perfect world, they're going as fast as they possibly can, setting personal bests, hitting records, Olympic records."

The ice-making process involves more than just freezing water. The team purifies water first, then blends minerals back in to achieve the perfect consistency before laying it on the track with a Zamboni.

"Our water is purified to ensure that we don't have a lot of minerals on the surface causing friction. Anything that would impede glide from skates, the goal is to get athletes skating really fast," Golomski said.

Miron Jacobs, TMJ4 Sports Paul Golomski measures ice depth at the Pettit National Ice Center.

If the water was only purified without mineral adjustment, it would be too brittle. Without purification, it would create too much friction on the surface.

Golomski will work under Milano Speed Skating Stadium Ice Master Mark Messer, who is leading the speed skating ice-making team in his seventh Olympic Games. This marks Golomski's second Olympics as an ice technician, following his work at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. His responsibilities will include maintaining the ice, ensuring it's ready for training and competition, checking ice temperatures and making sure ice resurfacing equipment operates properly.

Luca Bruno/AP Ice Master Mark Messer poses in the stadium where speed skating discipline of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place, in Rho, outskirt of Milan, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The team already proved their capabilities during a successful test event in November.

"We had a really successful test event with a junior world cup there in November. And no doubt, I think we can deliver for the Olympic Games as well," Golomski said.

For Golomski, the opportunity extends beyond personal achievement. He hopes his work will help power potential hometown Olympic success in Jordan Stolz.

"To be able to witness Jordan, hopefully make history. It's an honor," Golomski said.

