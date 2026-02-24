Milwaukee market leads entire country in viewership of 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee ranked as the top local market in the country for viewership of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, NBC Sports reported Tuesday.

Milwaukee led the U.S. with a 13.7 rating and 49 share for Milan Prime (live 1-4 p.m. CT) + Primetime in Milan (7-10 p.m. CT) through February 20.

Rounding out the top five were Minneapolis, Fort Myers, Pittsburgh, and Dayton.

The Milan Cortina Olympics delivered 23.5 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, USA, CNBC, and NBCU's digital platforms - up 96 percent from the Beijing games.

All told, NBC's networks delivered the largest audience for a Winter Olympics since 2014.

You can see the full news release from NBC Sports here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error