Milwaukee man heads to Tokyo as an Olympics boxing judge

WAUWATOSA — A local hospital security guard is packing his bags and heading to the Olympics in Tokyo. He’s not going to be doing security, but will be a judge for boxing. Angel Villarreal has worked at Froedtert Hospital for 36 years, but has been a boxer much longer.

He started boxing as a teen in Wisconsin. In 2000, he made the move from referee to international boxing judge.

“Making sure that all the policies, procedures, technical components of Olympic boxing is executed correctly,” says Villarreal.

Villarreal says the coming together of cultures at the game is something to see.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see when you are at the Olympics. To see the different countries that are at war sitting at a table together having a conversation, hugging each other,” he says.

This is his second trip to the Olympics. Villarreal was a boxing judge during the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro. As the child of immigrant parents, he says the most touching moment at the Olympics is to see the American flag raised and hear the National Anthem played when an American wins a gold medal.

Villarreal will leave for Tokyo next week and get right to work after a negative COVID-19 test and a short quarantine.

