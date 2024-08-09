Milwaukee breakers see Olympic breaking debut as a chance to inspire

MILWAUKEE — Two breakers from different generations were filled with pride watching breakdancing's Olympic debut.

For Ramon Candelaria and Jose Vargas, the moment is a milestone for breakers and hip-hop.

Both men grew up on Milwaukee's south side and described Mitchell Street as the local hub for the art form, commonly known as breakdancing.

"To me, words can't explain it. To me it's shocking, it still feels like a dream," Vargas said after watching Friday's competition.

"It's amazing to see how much it's evolved and the type of breakdancing. It's amazing to see what it's based off of, the diversity and the togetherness of the competitions," Candelaria added.

The two watched breakers from across the world combining the art and athleticism that they know so well. People who break are called b-girls or b-boys.

"I saw incredible style. I saw incredible creativity," Vargas explained.

"This is as tough or tougher than any other sport to train for, to be a part of, and to physically do it well," Candelaria stated.

Vargas and Candelaria have a history together.

Candelaria has been considered one of Milwaukee's original b-boys. He was filled with pride watching the Olympics.

"I don't have to be the ones at the Olympics right now to feel like a part of me is there," Candelaria said.

Vargas used to breakdance at a center Candelaria opened. Now, Vargas uses the art form to create community through his organization Ill Threadz MKE.

These two men hope the Olympic stage will inspire others to see how far breaking can lead to opportunities.

"You can be in the movie "Step Up," you can be on the stage with different artists, but also you can be an Olympics gold medalist," Vargas shared.

