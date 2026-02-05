Hand-crafted, Wisconsin-made microphones that can capture sound from 500 feet away are going to be used in the Winter Games. They have been used in every Olympic Games since Rio in 2016.

Meet the Wisconsin engineer who has created microphones for every Olympics since 2016

Capturing crisp audio from a long distance is a difficult challenge, and Paul Terpstra is the man who took on that mission.

Terpstra runs Klover Products alongside his wife. Their design lab is in their home.

“The shape of the dish is very specific,” Terpstra said.

It is here, in Janesville, Wisconsin, where ultra-precise design is engineered to capture distant sound.

“It’s a mathematical equation that defines that shape,” he said.

“We have shelves in the detached garage. We have shelves in the garage downstairs. The laser cutter is in my shop in the basement. So yeah, it’s kind of consumed our house,” Terpstra said.

“I’m an engineer through and through,” Terpstra said.

“When I was 10 years old, I was designing race cars,” he said.

His path to today began with a simple question: What do you know about parabolic microphones?

“I said, not a thing, but we’ll figure it out. We built a prototype in the fall of 2011,” Terpstra recalled.

Fox Sports hired Terpstra to find a better way to capture game-day sound while isolating ambient noise.

When asked if there had been a “wow” moment for him, Terpstra said it was the first time he was on the football field at Green Bay.

“Fox has been great to me. They let me test a lot of things at football games, at baseball games and so forth. So I jokingly call Lambeau Field my R&D lab,” Terpstra said.

Klover Products has now produced more than 700 parabolic mics. They have been used in every Olympic Games since Rio in 2016 and in six Super Bowls.

“I would say 75 or 80% of every football game that’s on TV will have our dishes on the sidelines,” Terpstra said.

Major TV networks, including NBC, use them, but most do not own the mics. Instead, they stay in the hands of a leasing company until they are needed — like now, for the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.

“They give them this laundry list, and the leasing company puts it together, puts it in a container and ships it to Italy. So that’s how I know they’re being used in Italy, but I don’t know exactly how they’re being used,” Terpstra said.

The mics are used primarily for sports broadcasts, but universities and bird watchers are also customers. Klover Products has even sold the mics to government agencies like the FBI.

“We’re trying to do more in security and law enforcement. We’ve got two sheriff’s offices right now that are just waiting for the funding to be approved,” Terpstra said.

Using a parabolic microphone during crisis negotiation lets law enforcement hear from a safe distance.

“You can’t get close to them, so they might be talking to themselves. They might even be trying to yell at cops, but you can’t hear it,” Terpstra said.

Terpstra said the untapped potential for parabolic mics is truly limitless.

“That’s one of my joys in life, I guess, is when people call up and say, I want to do this. Is there any way we can do that? I love the problem-solving part of it,” he said.

