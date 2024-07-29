Margaux Brasserie giving you a taste of Paris!

BROOKFIELD — During the Summer Olympics, France will welcome the entire world to its table.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams visited Margaux Brasserie, where they're giving you the look and taste of France right here in Wisconsin.

The name Margaux is derived from the French word for pearl, which have long been associated with beauty and elegance.

Kristyn Eitel is the President and CEO of Margaux Brasserie located at the Corners of Brookfield.

Margaux Kristyn Eitel, President & CEO of Margaux

"I felt like it was a very beautiful, strong name," she said.

She did a lot of research before opening the establishment two months ago.

"My daughter and I just were in Paris. Spent about two weeks there, and we came up with these ideas and put them into one."

Watch: Get a taste of Paris right in your own backyard.

Margoux Brasserie gives customers a taste of France

General Manager Joshua Steiner, who is also a sommelier, showed Andrea around, starting off with this wine collection.

Margaux Joshua Steiner, General Manager of Margaux

"It's the drink of choice when it comes to people who love the Olympics," said Steiner.

The ambiance definitely takes you to Paris.

"Such a great vibe we have here at the restaurant, with local artist Emma Daisy put this great graffiti mural up on the wall and brings such a fun atmosphere to a sophisticated space. We want to have the very Parisian feel of welcoming and sophistication at the same time," said Steiner.

As the Olympic games kick off in Paris, more than 200 chefs will be tasked with preparing more than 13 million meals.

"Let's check out the food, absolutely!" says Andrea.

This is where we met Executive Chef Nick Aprahamian.

Margaux Executive Chef Nick Aprahamian

"This right here is our prime 10 oz. hanger steak, steak frites, this is our escargot vol-au-vent, and last but certainly not least is our fifteen-layer crepe cake," said Chef Nick.

"And now for the taste test! bon appetite!" exclaims Williams.

As the Summer Olympics happen in the City of Love and Lights, Margaux is opening its doors to help take you there, enchanting your every step!

It has all the things that make Paris romantic, and beautiful — from the customers to the decor, Margaux is tres chic!

