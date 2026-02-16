Locals ski through Bormio streets in a traditional cross-country race, in photos

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Locals in Bormio, Italy, ski through the streets during the traditional “Palio delle Contrade,” a unique community cross-country race, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

AP News Spectators watch as Bormio residents participate in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP News Spectators watch as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP News Spectators watch as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP News A participant skis past storefronts as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP News Bormio residents participate in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP News Spectators watch as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP News Spectators watch as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP News A participant tows a decorated sled as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP News Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP News Spectators cheer on a participant as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP News Spectators watch from alongside a snow track as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error