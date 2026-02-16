Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports2026 Winter Olympics

Locals ski through Bormio streets in a traditional cross-country race, in photos

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Locals in Bormio, Italy, ski through the streets during the traditional “Palio delle Contrade,” a unique community cross-country race, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Milan Cortina Olympics Bormio Annual Ski Race
Spectators watch as Bormio residents participate in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Milan Cortina Olympics
Spectators watch as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Milan Cortina Olympics
Spectators watch as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Milan Cortina Olympics Bormio Annual Ski Race
A participant skis past storefronts as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Milan Cortina Olympics Bormio Annual Ski Race
Bormio residents participate in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Milan Cortina Olympics Bormio Annual Ski Race
Spectators watch as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Milan Cortina Olympics
Spectators watch as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Milan Cortina Olympics Bormio Annual Ski Race
A participant tows a decorated sled as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Milan Cortina Olympics Bormio Annual Ski Race
Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Milan Cortina Olympics Bormio Annual Ski Race
Spectators cheer on a participant as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Milan Cortina Olympics
Spectators watch from alongside a snow track as Bormio residents compete in an annual cross-country ski race through the streets of the old town, this year coinciding with the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

