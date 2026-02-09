Local skiers experience Olympic-style winter sports at Alpine Valley in Elkhorn

Ski enthusiasts can experience Olympic-style winter sports at Alpine Valley Ski Resort in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, where current snow conditions are creating perfect opportunities for skiers of all abilities.

"Current conditions are absolutely amazing with the cold weather. We've made a lot of snow, and it's just great conditions for all ages and abilities," said Jamison Stachel, the resort's general manager.

Kidd O'Shea

The resort maintains its slopes through daily grooming operations, ensuring optimal skiing conditions throughout the season. While Olympic skiing requires expert-level skills and razor-sharp equipment on challenging terrain, Alpine Valley focuses on creating beginner and intermediate-friendly conditions that welcome newcomers to the sport.

Kidd O'Shea

Alpine Valley's comprehensive ski school features more than 100 instructors who provide lessons for everyone from first-time skiers to advanced enthusiasts. The resort offers full equipment rental services, allowing visitors to arrive with just their winter gear and be fully equipped for the slopes.

"Show up with your warm weather or cold weather gear and they'll set you up," Jamison said.

Watch: Learn to ski at Alpine Valley in Elkhorn:

Learning to ski at Alipine Valley Resort

The resort is celebrating Valentine's Day weekend with special events and activities. Visitors can check the resort's website and social media channels for details about President's Day weekend and Valentine's Day celebrations.

Beyond winter sports, Alpine Valley operates as a four-season destination. Summer activities include weddings, parties, golf outings, disc golf, pickleball and mountain biking, with events scheduled throughout the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip