Lindsey Vonn tests injured left knee in Olympic downhill training, pumps fist after successful run

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — A week after rupturing the ACL in her left knee, Lindsey Vonn opened her chase for Olympic gold at the age of 41 with an aggressive and successful training run down the Olympia delle Tofane downhill course on Friday, two days before the race.

Vonn got tight with her line midway down and only narrowly cleared a gate but she led at the final checkpoints, then stood up out of her tuck before the finish. She traded fist pumps and a hug with teammate Breezy Johnson, who came down ninth, just before her, after a delay because of fog.

AP News United States' Lindsey Vonn, right, and Breezy Johnson at the finish area during an alpine ski, women's downhill official training, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

“Yep,” Vonn told AP when asked if the run went well.

Vonn is skiing at the Milan Cortina Games with a large brace covering her knee. She has been clear since her crash last week in Switzerland that she would go forward despite an injury that many athletes would consider a season- or even a career-ender.

AP News United States' Lindsey Vonn speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's downhill official training, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

“Nothing makes me happier! No one would have believed I would be here,” Vonn wrote on social media before her run. “But I made it!! I’m here, I’m smiling and no matter what, I know how lucky I am. I’m not going to waste this chance. Let’s go get it!!”

The American star had a partial titanium replacement inserted in her right knee in 2024 and then returned to ski racing last season after nearly six years of retirement. She crashed during the final World Cup downhill before the Olympics in Crans-Montana last Friday. She was airlifted off the course only to post on social media later that day: “My Olympic dream is not over.”

AP News United States' Lindsey Vonn concentrates ahead of an alpine ski, women's downhill official training, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

With Thursday’s opening training session canceled due to heavy snowfall, there was one session remaining, on Friday, before Sunday’s downhill.

Vonn holds the record of 12 World Cup wins in Cortina.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error