Let the games begin! Milwaukee senior living facilities host their own Olympic events

MILWAUKEE — It wasn't by the Louvre or near the Seine, but Prospect Avenue had another passing of the torch this week.

Residents at several senior living homes on Milwaukee's East Side came together to kick off the Olympic Games in their own way.

Ana Greer is with Milwaukee Catholic Home, which is working together with Saint John's on the Lake and the Jewish Home and Care Center to put on unique games for their residents.

TMJ4 Ana Greer is a life engagement coordinator with Milwaukee Catholic Home. She is part of a team of different senior living facilities putting on their own Olympic Games for their residents this week.

"Our departments and our careers— it’s a tight-knit circle," said Greer. "So some of the ladies that work down the street from us reached out and said 'Hey, let's do something together, lets come together,.' The Olympics are going on, this is a perfect opportunity."

On Friday each senior home brought residents down Prospect Avenue for a special torch passing ceremony—but the events for these Milwaukeeans have only just begun.

The entire week is filled with different activities including javelin throws, target shooting, relay races and a closing ceremony on Friday. Greer says the games do more than keep these homegrown Olympians occupied.

TMJ4

"This gives them a livelihood and it gives them a sense of self worth," said Greer. "It does a lot. It keeps them cognitively going, it keeps them physically growing."

We'll have to wait until the end of the week to find out who will be Prospect Avenue's gold medalists, but in true Olympic fashion, it's already bringing new friends together.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip