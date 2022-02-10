Learning the rules and passion of curling from the Milwaukee Curling Club in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG, Wisc. — One of the oldest curling clubs in the country happens to be in Cedarburg.

On Wednesday afternoon, TMJ4 News' Shannon Sims hung out with the Milwaukee Curling Club to learn the rules and to see the passion people have for the game.

Curling is a cool sport and the sheet of ice at the club in Cedarburg was hot.

Teams of all ages came out to brush up on their game. Since Team USA won the gold in 2018, the sport has seen a surge in popularity.

"You can play it from six years old to 88 years old and we have members in all those different age groups, men, women, young, old," Milwaukee Curling Club President Jim Rasche said. "We have guests that come in from Canada and across the United States."

Rasche says the game is physical and mental.

"The body and the strategy, its a game of chess," he shared. "It is very complicated, but easy to learn. You get better and better the more you play."

