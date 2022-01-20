Kevin Bolger from Minocqua, Wisconsin named to Olympic cross country ski team

MINOCQUA — Another Wisconsinte as been named to the U.S. Olympic team. U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced on Jan. 20 that Kevin Bolger from Minocqua made the cut. He is part of the cross country ski team.

On Facebook he shared that he was incredibly excited to be part of team USA.

This will be the 28-year-old's first Olympic games. In 2017, he won his first individual U.S. national championship. In 2018, he placed 11th at the world cup for freestyle sprint. He is a graduate of the University of Utah.

According to his USA Ski and Snowboard profile, he is a "killer" tap dancer when he was 3-years-old and is a member of the oldest amateur water ski team in the world.

Follow him on Facebook here and on Instagram here.

Other members of the team include:



Jessie Diggins, Minnesota and Vermont

Rosie Brennan, Utah

Julia Kern, Massacusettes

Hailey Swirbul, Colorado

Sophia Laukli, Yarmouth

Novie McCabe, Washington

Hannah Lavorsen, California

JC SChoonmaker, California

Ben Ogden, Vermont

Luke Jager, Alaska,

Gus Schumacher, Alaska

Scotter Patterson, Alaska

