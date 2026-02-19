Jordan Stolz earns silver medal in men's 1500m speed skating

Jordan Stolz earned silver in the men's 1500m speed skating event at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Thursday, marking the first time at these games he was bested by another skater.

China's Zhongyan Ning took the gold medal, with an Olympic record time of 1:41.98. Stolz finished 0.77 seconds behind, at 1:42.75.

Coming into Thursday's race, the pride of Kewaskum, Wisconsin, had already etched his name into Olympic history with two gold-medal winning performances.

In his first race of the Olympics, the 1000m, Stolz set a new Olympic record of 1:06.28 and became the first American to win gold in the event since Joey Cheek's performance in 2006.

Later, in the 500m, he won his second gold with another Olympic record time of 33.77 seconds.

Stolz and Eric Heiden, another Wisconsinite, are the only athletes to win gold in both the 500m and 1000m at one Olympics.

Stolz has one event left at these games: The Men's Mass Start event, which can be seen on USA and Peacock at 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 21.

