Jackson headed to Olympics after Bowe gives up 500 spot

Rick Bowmer/AP
United States' Erin Jackson skates during the women's 500-meter World Cup speedskating race at the Utah Olympic Oval Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Kearns, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Erin Jackson
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jan 10, 2022
Erin Jackson is heading to the Beijing Olympics thanks to Brittany Bowe.

Bowe has given up her spot in the 500 meters, allowing Jackson who is ranked No. 1 in the world in the 500 to make the U.S. team.

Jackson slipped in her race Friday and finished third.

Bowe won the 500 and Kimi Goetz took second, putting them on the team.

The rules didn’t allow for Jackson to have a re-skate — only a mechanical failure or a fall are reasons for a do-over.

In November in Poland, Jackson became the first Black woman to win a World Cup event.

She won four of eight 500 races on the World Cup circuit.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

