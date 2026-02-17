Italy wins gold, U.S. takes silver in men's team pursuit

Italy secured another gold medal at home with a phenomenal comeback Tuesday, after Team USA took an early lead in the final men’s team pursuit speed skating race at the Winter Olympics.

With only four laps to go, Italy pushed to close the gap with the Americans. The Italians took the lead by almost two full seconds in the final lap to the roars of the home crowd, according to NBC News.

The Americans, who finished more than four seconds behind, will go home with silver.

Team USA also has a Wisconsin connection, with Marquette grad Emery Lehman on the team. He graduated from Marquette University with a degree in civil engineering, where he played club hockey, and received his master’s degree in structural engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

This is his fourth appearance at the Winter Olympics.

