Italy takes bronze in mixed doubles curling as the US and Sweden battle for gold

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner won bronze in mixed doubles curling Tuesday, defeating Britain 5-3.

It was a bittersweet result for the Italians, the defending Olympic champions whose fans packed the stands throughout the round-robin in hopes to see a repeat. And it was devastating for the Brits, Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat, who were expected to make the final after exiting the round-robin with the most wins of any pair.

AP News Italy's Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini celebrate after winning the bronze medal mixed doubles curling match against Britain, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)

They faltered against exacting throws from Mosaner and Constantini, who hails from Cortina and has become a darling of this stadium. The British duo walked off the ice dejected.

The U.S. and Sweden will go broom to broom for Olympic gold.

For the U.S., there's Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin, known by fans as “Cory and Korey.” By advancing to the final, they have already become the first Americans to medal in Olympic mixed doubles. Thiesse is the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in the sport.

They're facing off against the Wranå siblings of Sweden, Isabella and Rasmus.

