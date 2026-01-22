Iron River's Nick Baumgartner qualifies for his 5th Winter Olympics

IRON RIVER (NBC 26) — Iron River snowboarder Nick Baumgartner continues to defy the odds at 44 years old.

On Thursday, Baumgartner, who competes in snowboard cross, qualified for his fifth Olympic Games.

“How many people you think doubt that I can make it to the Olympics at 44, and I love that. Tell me I can't. I'm going to go and I'm going to try to prove you wrong," Baumgartner told NBC 26 back in November.

In 2022, he won his first gold medal in mixed snowboard cross with Lindsey Jacobellis in Beijing. Baumgartner is still searching for his first individual gold.

"Is it needed? No. Is it wanted? Absolutely. That's why I'm putting in the work. That's why I make the sacrifices I do,” said the gold medalist.

The 2026 Winter Olympics kick off next month in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. You can watch the games on TMJ4 and NBC 26.

