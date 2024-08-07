'I knew he was something special': Elkhorn community excited to watch local wrestler compete at Olympics

ELKHORN — It’s an anxious yet exciting evening in Elkhorn. Neighbors await the Olympic debut of local wrestler Payton Jacobson.
Jacobson will hit the mat in Paris early Wednesday morning.
Although Paris is over 4,000 miles away from Elkhorn, community members couldn't feel closer to the Olympic games.
"I think the entire town feels close to the Olympics this year,” co-owner of Sports Page Barr, Jordan Barr said.
Barr has been a close family friend to the Jacobson’s for years.
"I can't think of anybody else that deserves to be there more than him,” Barr said.
Barr remembers Jacobson as a young wrestler.
"Even growing up I knew he was something special. He really was. He had more drive than people who had been wrestling their entire lives,” Barr explained.
That drive has landed Jacobson on the world stage to compete in Greco-Roman wrestling in the 87kg division.
"It's big, it's huge,” Barr said. “It’s unbelievable."
This big moment comes just months after the tragic murder of a couple inside the Sports Page Barr.
"This town has been hit heavy in the last few months and stuff. So, it's nice to have something good to root for you know,” Barr said.
Jacobson being a sign of hope and happiness is something David Redford can agree with.
"It was a hard time for the community and it after he got his spot at the Olympics it kind of brought everybody together,” Redford explained.
Redford was instrumental in the fundraising efforts to send the Jacobson family to Paris. He helped sell bracelets at Friends on the Square.
You could say the Elkhorn Community is extremely proud of Jacobson. Special flags are hanging all over downtown.
"Everything he's accomplished already is unbelievable. And now he's just got a few more matches and hopefully brings home the gold,” Barr said.
Barr is opening the doors of his bar early at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning to watch Jacobson compete at 11:15 a.m. CST.
Meanwhile, Someplace Else said they plan to re-run his match throughout the day.
Jacobson competes twice Wednesday morning and it can be watched live on Peacock.
His first match is at 4:00 AM CST and he wrestles again at 11:15 a.m. CST.
