Hockey program in River Hills offers year-round opportunities for young athletes

Winter Olympics spark surge in interest for local youth hockey programs

The University School of Milwaukee in River Hills has operated a successful boys and girls high school hockey program for decades, building on the foundation established by the Winter Club youth hockey program that uses their facility.

"The Olympics definitely bring a lot of exposure to our sport, whether it's figure skating, hockey, curling, speed skating," said Brandon Bayer, who runs the ice and hockey program at the school.

The program welcomes children as young as 2 years old through various learn-to-skate and hockey programs offered year-round, including summer camps.

Southeastern Wisconsin provides numerous opportunities for aspiring Olympic sport athletes. The region benefits from having the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, one of only three or four Olympic ovals in the country.

"We're super fortunate to have a number of rinks in our area that people can utilize," Brandon said.

The school takes particular pride in the safety and accreditation of their programs. Sabrina Raber, director of auxiliary services, has ensured all programs meet American Camp Association standards.

"It's imperative to make sure that people know that we really care about the health and safety of the kids that are in our programs every single day," Brandon said.

The facility offers basic skills training, including stick handling techniques that teach young players to use their wrists to control and move the puck effectively.

