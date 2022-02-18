Highlights: USA's Knierim and Frazier nail pair skating routine

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

Eileen Gu sends statement with near-perfect pipe final Run 2

Hitting nearly 14 feet on her opening rightside 900 cork Buick grab, China's Eileen Gu upped her score in the halfpipe final by adding back-to-back alley-oop flat spins at the end of Run 2 to score a 95.25.

U.S. falls to Canada in men's curling bronze medal game

The U.S. men's curling team was kept off the podium after an 8-5 loss to Canada in the bronze medal game Friday.

Team USA's Knierim and Frazier nail pair skating routine

USA skating partners Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier crush their short program routine to secure a spot near to the top.

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc shine in short program

American figure skaters Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc shine in the pairs short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc scored 74.13 points.

