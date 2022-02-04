Highlights: Nathan Chen wins team short program, Hubbell and Donohue shine in rhythm dance

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post daily highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

Nathan Chen wins team short program at 2022 Olympics

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, Team USA's Nathan Chen won the team event's men's short program with a personal best score of 111.71 points - the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program.

USA's Hubbell/Donohue score top rhythm dance in team event

The United States ice dancing pair of Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue extended the U.S. lead in the team event with the top score in the rhythm dance.

U.S. marches into National Stadium during Parade of Nations

Team USA marches into National Stadium, otherwise known as the "Bird's Nest," during the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

