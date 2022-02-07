Highlights: Jamie Anderson moves to slopestyle final, Nick Page finishes fifth in moguls

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post daily highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

Jamie Anderson moves to slopestyle final as No. 5 qualifier

American Jamie Anderson rode the "shred shed" roof, landed a perfect frontside 720, hit a big drifting backside 540 and closed with a cab 720 on her first run of snowboard slopestyle qualifying to advance to the final.

American Nick Page finishes fifth in moguls

USA's Nick Page, 19, made the moguls super final at his first Olympics and took fifth place.

Nicole Hensley earns shutout for U.S. in 5-0 win over ROC

Goalie Nicole Hensley and forward Hilary Knight put together strong performances for the U.S. en rout to an impressive 5-0 win over the ROC to stay unbeaten at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Chris Mazdzer in ninth place after luge heats 1 and 2

Luger Chris Mazdzer, making his fourth Olympic experience, sits in ninth place after the first two heats of the men's singles event. Mazdzer won a silver medal in this event in PyeongChang.



Kristen Santos and Maame Biney advance in women's 500m

Defending Italian gold medalist Arianna Fontana and Americans Kristen Santos and Maame Biney advance to the quarterfinals of the women's 500m short track.

