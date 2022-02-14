Watch
Sports2022 Winter Olympics

Actions

Highlights: Jacobellis and Baumgartner secure gold, Shiffrin takes training run

items.[0].image.alt
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
Lindsey Jacobellis (L) hugs USA's Nick Baumgartner after winning the snowboard mixed team cross big final during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium.
Social media reacts to Baumgartner, Jacobellis winning gold
Posted at 6:39 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 19:39:58-05

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

Jacobellis secures gold in mixed team SBX with Baumgartner

American Lindsey Jacobellis, winner of individual gold three days prior, beat Italy's Michela Moioli in the big final of mixed team snowboard cross to capture gold with teammate Nick Baumgartner.

Mikaela Shiffrin takes training run, mulls downhill decision

Mikaela Shiffrin got her first taste of the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center downhill course as she considers whether or not to compete in the event at the Winter Olympics.

USA's Kenny Agostino unleashes bomb to score against Canada

Kenny Agostino scored a crucial goal against Canada with a bomb from the point to give the Americans a 4-2 lead in their preliminary tilt.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo