Highlights: Jacobellis and Baumgartner secure gold, Shiffrin takes training run

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

Jacobellis secures gold in mixed team SBX with Baumgartner

American Lindsey Jacobellis, winner of individual gold three days prior, beat Italy's Michela Moioli in the big final of mixed team snowboard cross to capture gold with teammate Nick Baumgartner.

Mikaela Shiffrin takes training run, mulls downhill decision

Mikaela Shiffrin got her first taste of the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center downhill course as she considers whether or not to compete in the event at the Winter Olympics.

USA's Kenny Agostino unleashes bomb to score against Canada

Kenny Agostino scored a crucial goal against Canada with a bomb from the point to give the Americans a 4-2 lead in their preliminary tilt.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip