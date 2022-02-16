Watch
Sports2022 Winter Olympics

Actions

Highlights: Hall stunts wild pull-back air 'pretzel,' Hentges scores go-ahead goal for U.S. against Slovakia

items.[0].image.alt
(Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
(Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
Gold medal winner Alexander Hall of Team USA and silver medal-winning teammate Nicholas Goepper celebrate after the men's freeski slopestyle final at Genting Snow Park during the Winter Olympics on February 16th, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China
Day 12: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update
Posted at 11:41 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 12:41:16-05

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

USADA CEO: Valieva had three different heart drugs in system

Mike Tirico updates the latest news on Kamila Valieva's doping allegations, including a New York Times report claiming that the ROC skater's positive test showed three different heart medications in her system.

Alex Hall stunts wild pull-back air 'pretzel' in slopestyle

Alex Hall capped off his first run of the men's slopestyle final with an incredible maneuver on the last jump, pulling back a right double cork 1080 into a 900 – the equivalent of a pretzel in the air – to score a 90.01.

Sam Hentges scores go-ahead goal for U.S. against Slovakia

United States 22-year-old forward Sam Hentges scored the go-ahead goal against Slovakia in the second period of the quarterfinals. Slovakia later tied the game in the final minute of regulation and won in a shootout.

Hall receives first Olympic medal after ski slopestyle win

American Alex Hall was awarded gold in men's skiing slopestyle for his first Olympic medal as his countryman and second-place finisher Nick Goepper was given his third career medal. Jesper Tjader (SWE) received bronze.

U.S. women's hockey team preparing to get chippy vs Canada

The U.S. women's hockey team is preparing to face Canada with the gold medal on the line ... again. In one of sports greatest rivalries, they're ready to do battle.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo