Highlights from the final day of the Olympics: Eileen Gu gets gold; Boldy scores first in gold medal game

Eileen Gu gets her gold in halfpipe for 3rd medal of Games
Champion figure skaters turn the ice into a stage in gala
Sweden's Ebba Andersson claims gold in women's 50km classic
From the playground to the podium
Boldy breaks the ice with first U.S. goal in gold medal game
Germans go 1-2, Swiss claim first four-man medal in 20 years
Sweden holds off Switzerland for women's curling gold
See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.
Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.