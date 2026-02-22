Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports2026 Winter Olympics

Actions

Highlights from the final day of the Olympics: Eileen Gu gets gold; Boldy scores first in gold medal game

APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing
Posted
and last updated

Eileen Gu gets her gold in halfpipe for 3rd medal of Games

Champion figure skaters turn the ice into a stage in gala

Sweden's Ebba Andersson claims gold in women's 50km classic

From the playground to the podium

Boldy breaks the ice with first U.S. goal in gold medal game

Germans go 1-2, Swiss claim first four-man medal in 20 years

Sweden holds off Switzerland for women's curling gold

See all of TMJ4's coverage of the Winter Olympics here.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milan Cortina full schedule of events: