Highlights: Chen sets world record short program score, Diggins smashes women's sprint for bronze

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post daily highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

Eileen Gu lands clutch double cork 1620 to win big air gold

Sitting in third place in the women's freeski big air final, China's Eileen Gu stomped her first-ever leftside double cork 1620 in a competition. The trick moved her into first place and helped her secure a gold medal.



Ryan Cochran-Siegle speeds into 2nd in men's super-G

Team USA's Ryan Cochran-Siegle produced a stunning super-G run good enough for silver medal position at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Nathan Chen sets world record short program score

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen set a new world record score of 113.97 points in the men's short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

America's Jessie Diggins smashes women's sprint for bronze

American cross country skier Jessie Diggins wins her second career medal after claiming bronze in the women's sprint final.

Canada's women beat U.S. in preliminary hockey clash

The U.S. and Canadian women's hockey teams locked horns in a preliminary tilt at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and it was Canada who earned the 4-2 victory to stay unbeaten at the Games.

