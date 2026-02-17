Heavy snow upends Olympic freestyle skiing and snowboard events

Heavy snow scrambled the Winter Olympics schedule in the Italian town of Livigno on Tuesday as organizers postponed the women’s snowboard slopestyle medal event and the start of freestyle aerials.
According to NBC, officials decided it was too dangerous to hold the qualifying round for women’s aerials under a steady snowfall, which could limit visibility and affect speed on the steep jump at the Livigno Aerials and Moguls Park.
Meanwhile, workers used shovels to keep the buildup of snow on the course to a minimum as temperatures hovered at a frigid 21 degrees below zero.
Competitors in women’s aerials qualifying had completed practice rounds just before organizers postponed the start of the event. After a few hours of monitoring the weather with hopes for a late start, organizers called the event off for the day.
Officials have not yet set a new date and time for the women’s aerials qualifiers or the men’s event, which had been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC.
Across town, organizers postponed the women’s slopestyle final scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Livigno Snow Park and said they would move it to another day. Slopestyle involves snowboarders navigating metal rails and other obstacles.
