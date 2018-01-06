Heartbreaking finish for Tosa East grad vying for the Olympics

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 8:41PM CST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
"This is her race. Today is make it or not," said her dad Mike Todd.
It has been a strenuous road Sugar. First leaving Nebraska for Madison. Then moving to West Allis so she could train at the Pettit Center. At 19, her roommate in Milwaukee said Sugar's focus was relentless.
"She'd wake up at 5 in the morning and get right to the Pettit Center and skate," said Savannah Bierma.
Sugar punched her ticket to the Winter Games in 2014. She represented the U.S. in the 500 and 1000 meters.
Wednesday, she came up short for a chance to return to the games in the 1000m, but her whole cheering section was ready for Friday's 500m.