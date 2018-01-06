Heartbreaking finish for Tosa East grad vying for the Olympics

For a Wauwatosa East High School grad all her Olympic hopes and dreams came down to less than 40 seconds.

Sugar Todd and her family moved to Milwaukee when she was 7 years old to give her a shot at the Olympics. And Friday night was her big event.

"This is her race. Today is make it or not," said her dad Mike Todd.

It has been a strenuous road Sugar. First leaving Nebraska for Madison. Then moving to West Allis so she could train at the Pettit Center. At 19, her roommate in Milwaukee said Sugar's focus was relentless.

"She'd wake up at 5 in the morning and get right to the Pettit Center and skate," said Savannah Bierma.

Sugar punched her ticket to the Winter Games in 2014. She represented the U.S. in the 500 and 1000 meters.

Wednesday, she came up short for a chance to return to the games in the 1000m, but her whole cheering section was ready for Friday's 500m.

"The 500 is her best race and this is what we are here for," Mike Todd said.

As the race went off fans were on their feet for Sugar. But at the finish she fell just short.

Sugar missed the Olympics by a heartbreaking margin, less than a quarter second.

"It's so hard. It's a lot of years and a lot of sacrifice," said her mom Diane Todd.

But she is still their superstar!

"She's a rock star," Bierma said.

"We love her and we are so proud," Diana Todd said.