Speed skating legend Bonnie Blair's daughter takes to Olympic ice

As 17-year-old Blair Cruikshank got focused for her first Olympic Trials race, an entire fan section was on their feet chanting her name. They were all dressed in light blue, holding signs and American flags.
“Family, friends, relatives, schoolmates, the whole nine yards,” said Cruikshank’s mother Bonnie Blair.
Cruikshank’s name might just ring a bell given her family’s Olympic pedigree.
“It was the ‘Blair Bunch’ when I skated, it’s the ‘B-Bizzle’ Bunch now,” Blair said.
Cruikshank’s mother is one of the most decorated Olympians of all time in speed skating. She became a household name in the sport with five Olympic gold medals. Her father Dave Cruikshank competed in four Olympic Games as well. Now it’s time for a new Blair in the oval.
“I’m excited for her, it’s like a whole new thing,” Blair said.
Cruikshank was just one of dozens of men and women who competed in the 500-meter race.
“It’s a lap and a straight away,” said Randy Dean with the Pettit National Ice Center.