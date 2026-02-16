Grandfather cheers Mystique Ro’s Olympic skeleton debut

MILWAUKEE — When Olympic skeleton athlete Mystique Ro stepped onto the world stage for her Winter Olympics debut, millions of viewers watched as she raced headfirst down the icy track at speeds topping 80 miles per hour.

Among those watching closely was her grandfather, John Wilks, cheering from his home in North Milwaukee.

TMJ4 John Wilks/ Mystique Ro's Grandfather

Ro finished 15th in the women’s individual skeleton event and 7th in mixed doubles, marking a major milestone in her career and placing her among the top competitors in one of the fastest sports in the Winter Games. She is also a world champion, having won gold in the mixed team event at the 2025 IBSF World Championship.

Skeleton requires athletes to sprint alongside their sled before diving on headfirst, navigating sharp curves and straightaways in a race that often comes down to fractions of a second.

For Wilks, the technicalities of the sport weren’t what mattered most.

“I was so happy — I was jumping with joy,” he said, recalling the moment he saw his granddaughter cross the finish line. “It was a beautiful thing.”

Wilks said he felt a mix of pride and nerves as he watched each run. Like many spectators, he celebrated the highs while holding his breath through the tight turns.

“Aw man, I was nervous,” he said. “Shaking and hoping she wins, hoping she didn’t get hurt.”

Before Ro began competing internationally, Wilks admits he didn’t follow skeleton closely. Now, he tunes in whenever he can, learning the sport as he watches his granddaughter carve her path in it.

Seeing her name announced on the Olympic stage — and knowing millions around the world were watching — was a surreal experience for him. He described it as rare and unforgettable, a moment few families ever get to witness.

When asked what he would say to Ro now, his message was simple.

“I want to tell her I love her and I’m proud of her,” he said. “Thank you for what she did — for America and for her family.”

As Ro continues her journey in the sport, her grandfather says he’ll be watching every step of the way.

For him, seeing his granddaughter compete at the highest level is, in his words, “a beautiful thing.”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip