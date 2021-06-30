Watch
First-ever US Olympic skateboarding team unveiled, rolling toward Tokyo

Richard Vogel/AP
Members of the first U.S. Olympic skateboarding team are introduced during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, June 21, 2021. The Olympic skateboarding team was introduced in Southern California, where the sport was invented roughly 70 years ago. Skateboarding is an Olympic sport for the first time in Tokyo, and the Americans are expected to be a strong team. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
US Skateboarding Team
Posted at 10:30 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 23:30:20-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first U.S. Olympic skateboarding team has been unveiled in downtown Los Angeles.

The 12 members range from superstar Nyjah Huston to up-and-coming teenagers eager to make their mark when skateboarding becomes an Olympic sport for the first time in Tokyo next month.

According to the Associated Press, the competition gets underway on July 25 at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Huston is joined by Jagger Eaton and Jake Ilardi on the men's street team, while Mariah Duran is teamed with Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith in the women's street competition.

Bryce Wettstein, Brighton Zeuner, and Jordyn Barratt are the U.S. women's park team, while Zion Wright, Heimana Reynolds, and Cory Juneau comprise the men's park team.

