Fans ready to cheer on Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics

It's time for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Opening Ceremony begins at 12:30CT and will formally start the games.

It has been a century since the city of light last hosted the Olympics and there is so much in store for the big return.

"All those athletes that work so hard over the past four years," said Nick Perkins. "Some might be their last one so you want to root for those people who put in all the time dedication."

TMJ4, Kaylee Staral Christine Zierau and Nick Perkins share their Olympic excitement

This year things will be a little different. For example, this will be the first time the Opening Ceremony will not take place in a stadium and it's the first one open to the public. 600,000 people are expected to watch on as the best of the best athletes arrive by boat down River Seine. We're told 100 boats will carry more than 10,000 Olympians to kick off the summer games.

The entire Opening Ceremony will last around 4.5 hours and will air on NBC.

You'll see all the world's top talent.

"I've been watching through the trials and taking it serious like Symone Biles is so amazing," said Bettina Mianzokuna.

TMJ4, Kaylee Staral Bettina Mianzokuna can't wait to see Simone Biles.

And you may even see some familiar faces on the competition floor. There on a lot of local athletes on schedule from women's soccer, fencing and rowing to judo, rugby and so many others.

Maybe you've already seen some of their stories or heard from some of the people who are making the trip to to cheer on Team USA in person.

Are you doing something special to celebrate the 2024 games? Let us know below!

If you're like the 1.5 billion people around the world expected to tune in from home, we talked with others just like you and they say the excitement is just the same.

TMJ4, Kaylee Staral Seaphes Miller and Felicia Miller say they'll be watching all the olympic coverage.

"Very excited," said Seaphes and Felicia Miller. "We’re going to be plastered in front of the television next week and a half.

TMJ4, Kaylee Staral Cecilia Hall is excited to watch Olympic swimming!

"So excited for swim Olympics always been interested in swimming and seeing whose gonna win," said Cecilia Hall.

You can watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on TMJ4 from July 26th - August 11th. Here's how to watch.



