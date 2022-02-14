Olympian Nick Baumgartner returns to U.S. after gold medal win

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Olympic Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner is now back in the U.S.

Nick Baumgartner, along with Lindsey Jacobellis, claimed gold in the debut of mixed team snowboard cross at the Winter Olympics. The 36-year-old Jacobellis won her second gold and the 40-year-old Baumgartner won his first. They are the oldest medalists in Olympic snowboarding history.

MORE COVERAGE:



Baumgartner returned to the U.S. on Sunday evening, arriving at the Green Bay airport where he was greeted by friends and family.

Baumgartner hails from Upper Michigan, where he is expected to return on Monday. A parade is reportedly planned for his return.