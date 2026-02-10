Faces of fearlessness: Skeleton helmets at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, in photos

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — From political statements to national pride and fearless personas, skeleton racers at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics use their helmets to express themselves.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych starts a men's skeleton training session

AP News Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych starts a men's skeleton training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

South Korea's Hong Sujung starts for a women's skeleton training session

AP News South Korea's Hong Sujung starts for a women's skeleton training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Israel's Jared Firestone arrives at the finish during a men's skeleton training session

AP News Israel's Jared Firestone arrives at the finish during a men's skeleton training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Australia's Nicholas Timmings starts for a men's skeleton training session

AP News Australia's Nicholas Timmings starts for a men's skeleton training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

China's Lin Qinwei starts for a men's skeleton training session

AP News China's Lin Qinwei starts for a men's skeleton training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Puerto Rico's Kellie Delka arrives at the finish during a women's skeleton training session

AP News Puerto Rico's Kellie Delka arrives at the finish during a women's skeleton training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Canada's Jane Channell starts for a women's skeleton training session

AP News Canada's Jane Channell starts for a women's skeleton training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Belguim's Kim Meylemans starts for a women's skeleton training session

AP News Belguim's Kim Meylemans starts for a women's skeleton training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Canada's Hallie Clarke starts for a women's skeleton training session

AP News Canada's Hallie Clarke starts for a women's skeleton training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

United State's Austin Florian starts for a men's skeleton training session

AP News United State's Austin Florian starts for a men's skeleton training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

United States' Mystique Ro starts for a women's skeleton training session

AP News United States' Mystique Ro starts for a women's skeleton training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

