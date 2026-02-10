Faces of fearlessness: Skeleton helmets at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, in photos

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — From political statements to national pride and fearless personas, skeleton racers at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics use their helmets to express themselves.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych starts a men's skeleton training session
South Korea's Hong Sujung starts for a women's skeleton training session
Israel's Jared Firestone arrives at the finish during a men's skeleton training session
Australia's Nicholas Timmings starts for a men's skeleton training session
China's Lin Qinwei starts for a men's skeleton training session
Puerto Rico's Kellie Delka arrives at the finish during a women's skeleton training session
Canada's Jane Channell starts for a women's skeleton training session
Belguim's Kim Meylemans starts for a women's skeleton training session
Canada's Hallie Clarke starts for a women's skeleton training session
United State's Austin Florian starts for a men's skeleton training session
United States' Mystique Ro starts for a women's skeleton training session
