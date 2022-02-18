Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz places 14th in 1000m speed skating

BEIJING — Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz finished 14th in the 1000m speed skating event at the Beijing Olympics.

The 17-year-old has had a successful year so far, from breaking the 1,000-meter speed skating record at the Petit National Ice Center, to competing in his very first Olympics. He also placed 13th in the 500m race last week.

Stolz won the 500m and 1000m events at U.S. Trials and set world junior records in both disciplines.

The 17-year-old has been skating since he was five years old. And since he started, he hasn't stopped.

"Skating is everything...Just go to the Pettit every day. Come back. Eat. And just go back and just keep training," Stolz said in an interview with TMJ4.

The race concluded Stolz first Olympic games, but we are hopeful we will see him again.

Congratulations on all your accomplishments, Jordan!

