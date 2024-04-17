'Difference is what makes you special': Basketball tournament focuses on inclusivity

WAUWATOSA — A perfect way to tip off the 100-day mark to the Paris Olympics is a basketball tournament.

Especially one that brings both Special Olympic athletes and their peers together for a little five-on-five action.

"When we hooping, we just all normal. That's how we hoop. This my brother,” Washington High School basketball player, Romon Price explained.

TMJ4 Romon Price



Brothers that started off as just teammates. Price and Xavir Goff embody exactly what the Ralph Davis State Unified Basketball Tournament is all about. The main goal is to be inclusive.

Milwaukee REC and Special Olympics brought six teams from the state together. It features players with and without intellectual disabilities.

Washington High School, Rufus King High School, Neenah High School, Nathan Hale High School, Cedarburg High School, and Hamilton High School played to bring home the gold Wednesday morning.

“It doesn’t matter disability, what position they in, everybody normal,” Price said.

Goff is glad he has a safe space where he can play the game he loves.

"When I tried out for this team, it was fun for me…it makes me better. It makes me feel better. It makes me happier,” Goff said.

TMJ4 News Xavir Goff



Happy was a familiar feeling among the Special Olympic athletes and the partners they were paired with.

“You are awesome,” Isaiah Young said to his partner Joaquin Hernandez. “Yeah you too,” Hernandez replied.

TMJ4 News Joaquin Hernandez

Both Young and Hernandez say their basketball skills have improved, but most importantly their understanding of each other.

"Difference is what makes you special,” Young said.

TMJ4 News Isaiah Young

While on the court, many couldn't help but think of the professional athletes they look up to.

"Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, all the guys on Team USA, Anthony Edwards,” Thaddeaus Hilliard said.

TMJ4 News Thaddeaus Hilliard



Hilliard says he loves Olympic athletes. Especially the one right next to him, Latrell Pettis.

TMJ4 News Latrell Pettis





"I think that the fact that we get to be able to do this and be Special Olympians and be unified partners is a beautiful thing,” Hilliard explained.

Basketball can truly bring people together whether it's watching Team USA this summer or youth players playing in a tournament.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip