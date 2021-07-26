Day 3 Olympics highlights: U.S. men take gold in relay swim, Ledecky falls in 400

TOKYO -- The action is picking up in Tokyo -- Day 3 saw a victory for Team USA in softball, as well as a big win in the pool. But Katie Ledecky suffered a blow in the 400-meter freestyle, suffering her first-ever loss in an individual event. Here's a recap from Day 3:

The United States secured a victory over Japan in the final opening round game to gather momentum ahead of a gold medal rematch.

Australia's Ariarne Titmus ran down Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle, handing Ledecky her first-ever Olympic silver in an individual event. Titmus went 3:56.69 and Ledecky touched in at 3:37.36.

The United States claimed the first men's relay medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games as Caeleb Dressel teamed up with Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker and Zach Apple to blow past the field.

