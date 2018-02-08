Curling gaining popularity as Olympic event

It may not be the most popular sport in the Olympics, but it's sliding up the ranks.

Curling is a game that's gaining lots of attention. Every four years, it's one sport that seems to be entrancing to everyone.

"It looks like people can do it right?" Evan Hewes, Board Member with the Milwaukee Curling Club said. "It's not alpine skiing right? But curling looks like it's easy until you get on the ice and, if you don't have your balance, it's going to be pretty challenging."

In Cedarburg, the Milwaukee Curling Club looks Olympic ready. But this is something they do all the time. However, they know it can be a little confusing at first.

Milwaukee Curling Club President Scott Kania says it's sort of like shuffleboard but has a much bigger mental aspect.

"People call it chess on ice," Kania said. "The strategy of the shot, knowing when to call the sweep is very important. It's a lot like billiards where you're hitting the stone and having it roll 18 inches."

It's also shockingly physical. It looks like players are just throwing stones but it takes a remarkable amount of core stability and skill to be good at this.

Wobbly legs are common among the novice stone throwers as they push off on a teflon boot on the ice. The ice is 150 feet long and those with the brooms are out of breath and red in the face by the time they get to the other end. So it's not as easy as it looks.

"To be able to throw a 42 pound stone, 150 feet and have it hit a stone a quarter of an inch from the nose and roll over six inches is pretty damn difficult," Kania said.

This is a passion they have 365 days a year. However, they know once every four years, other people can start watching the game they love so much.

"It's exciting to see people I know in the Olympics playing," Katie Rhyme, a member at the Milwaukee Curling Club said. "I'm excited for Becca and Matt (Hamilton). I hope they do well. I think we have a shot at it."