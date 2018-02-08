Upper Midwest preparing for wintry blast, up to foot of snow
Associated Press
10:48 AM, Feb 8, 2018
2 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) -- A wintry blast of weather it taking aim at the Upper Midwest, with forecasters warning that the storm could bring up to a foot of snow to some states.
The National Weather Service has issued winter-weather warnings and advisories across parts of Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana. The snow is expected to start falling late Thursday afternoon and evening, continuing through Friday as the storm moves east.