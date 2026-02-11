Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chock and Bates earn Olympic ice dance silver as French duo Beaudry and Cizeron take the gold

Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States compete during the ice dancing free skate in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating
MILAN (AP) — The new French ice dance team of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron has claimed Olympic gold at the Milan Cortina games.

Beaudry and Cizeron upset the dominant team of the past four years, American stars Madison Chock and Evan Bates. The French duo had to follow a season-best performance by the three-time reigning world champions, and they did it with near perfection.

The Canadian team of Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier earned the bronze medal.

Chock and Bates joined the crowd inside the Milano Ice Skating Arena in applauding the winners after their score was announced.

