Chock and Bates earn Olympic ice dance silver as French duo Beaudry and Cizeron take the gold

MILAN (AP) — The new French ice dance team of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron has claimed Olympic gold at the Milan Cortina games.

Beaudry and Cizeron upset the dominant team of the past four years, American stars Madison Chock and Evan Bates. The French duo had to follow a season-best performance by the three-time reigning world champions, and they did it with near perfection.

The Canadian team of Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier earned the bronze medal.

Chock and Bates joined the crowd inside the Milano Ice Skating Arena in applauding the winners after their score was announced.

