Chinese police crack down on Olympics souvenir scalpers

BEIJING — Police in Beijing are cracking down on vendors selling souvenirs of the Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at a higher price.

The panda mascot is all the rage and people have camped overnight just to buy a plush toy.

Vendors are taking advantage of the hype and marking the stuffed animal up to 10 times the retail price.

The toys sold for 192 yuan ($30) at the Gongmei Emporium in central Beijing.

Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified penalties for reselling the souvenirs at prices that were deemed too high, police said.

Punishment can include detention, fines and confiscation of goods.

Chinese media have reported that “the secondhand market is hot.”

Beijing police have warned people to only buy what they need and to not buy the popular toy at high prices from scalpers.

It’s worth noting, the Beijing Olympic Committee has also designed another mascot named Shuey Rhon Rhon for the Paralympics.

It is a dancing red lantern and is also available as a stuffed animal.

But not many people have shown interest in Shuey Rhon Rhon.