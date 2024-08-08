Carole Meekins reminisces about her unique Olympic experience

MILWAUKEE — The mission of the Olympics is to bring together athletes from all over the world for a major celebration of sport.

It all begins with the passing of the Olympic torch, that gesture spreads the message of peace and friendship between people. With that said, carrying the torch is a huge honor. TMJ4's Andrea Williams caught up with former TMJ4 anchor Carole Meekins about her unique experience.

"My biggest fear Andrea was I always thought I was going to drop it. I just, I was for some reason I was scared to death," Meekins recalled. "I was petrified. Oh, I thought the torch was going to go out, that was my biggest fear!"

Carole Meekins was one of the chosen few to pass the torch during the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics due to her outstanding community service.

"As I started doing it, I realized all these are volunteers and people who have shown the community a lot of love. I didn't realize how special it was," she said.

In a sense, Carole has been passing the torch for years, encouraging and inspiring people like me in the business of broadcasting.

"I do believe that part of my job in life, having been a teacher for many years, is to lift young people or lift others . Not to press them down, but also to motivate and inspire and enlighten, I take that very seriously."

That's also something Carole did for many years with the Positively Milwaukee brand. So it's no surprise her favorite part of the Olympics is hearing the stories behind the athletes.

"It's the stories behind the success and the people behind the success and challenges. I love to hear those stories because we all learn from them," said Meekins.

As we reflected on her once-in-a-lifetime experience, we were able to see the uniform, the letter from Mitt Romney, who ran the organizing committee for the Winter Olympics, and even the torch hanging on the wall of her home. A gift from her husband Mark.

"This was my husband's idea because I never would have done this. He's very sentimental, he's very thoughtful, he's very kind, this was his idea," Meekins said.

Needless to say, it was great catching up with my friend and reminiscing about such a cool experience, but the best part of seeing Carole is always that laugh that can make anyone smile!

"But I've learned so much from simple people", laughed Meekins.

Carole is truly the epitome of what the Olympics symbolizes-- friendship and peace.

"Now that I look back, I think boy, you're so blessed!"

