Brookfield's Marcus Mueller and Haugsjaa finish 6th in men's double luge

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
United States' Marcus Mueller, front, and Ansel Haugsjaa, rear, arrive at the finish during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Brookfield's Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa finished sixth in the men's double luge at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Wednesday, falling just short of a podium finish after leading following their first run.

The duo was on pace to win gold in their Olympic debut after putting in a stunning first run, besting the second-fastest Austrian duo by 0.003 seconds, according to NBC News.

United States' Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa slide down the track during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

However, Mueller and Haugsjaa slowed during the bottom portion of their final run, which dropped them out of medal contention to sixth place.

