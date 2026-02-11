Brookfield's Marcus Mueller and Haugsjaa finish 6th in men's double luge

Brookfield's Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa finished sixth in the men's double luge at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Wednesday, falling just short of a podium finish after leading following their first run.
The duo was on pace to win gold in their Olympic debut after putting in a stunning first run, besting the second-fastest Austrian duo by 0.003 seconds, according to NBC News.
However, Mueller and Haugsjaa slowed during the bottom portion of their final run, which dropped them out of medal contention to sixth place.
