Ben Ogden wins first US cross-country skiing medal in 50 years at Milan Cortina Olympics

Ben Ogden won silver in the men’s cross-country skiing sprint classic at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Tuesday, the United States’ first medal in cross-country in 50 years.
To celebrate his win, Ogden did a backflip from the podium while gold medalist Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway and bronze medalist Oskar Opstad Vike, also of Norway, looked on.
Bill Koch, also from Vermont, won silver in 1976, according to NBC News. Ogden grew up in the Bill Koch Youth Ski League and has skied with Koch.
Klaebo’s gold medal was his seventh in the Olympics since 2018.
