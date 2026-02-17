Athletes and fans brave the snow and cold at the Winter Games, in photos

Heavy snowfall continues to sweep across the mountain venues of the Winter Games, postponing some events but failing to stop the action as athletes push through snow-covered courses and bundled-up fans endure the cold to cheer them on.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

AP News An Italian athlete trains before the men's 4 x 7.5km biathlon relay as heavy snow falls at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

AP News Volunteers remove snow on the finish area before the Biathlon Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

AP News Fans for United States' Kyra Dossa brave heavy snow during a weather delay before women's freestyle skiing aerials qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

AP News Olympic signage is covered in snow at the finish area of an alpine ski, men's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP News Snow-covered skis are lined up at the finish area of an alpine ski, men's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

AP News China's Eileen Gu practices before the women's freestyle skiing big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

AP News Heavy snow falls, postponing the women's snowboarding slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

AP News Workers remove snow on the finish area before the Biathlon Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

AP News Fans for Germany's Emma Weiss brave heavy snow during a weather delay before the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

AP News Athletes train before the men's 4 x 7.5km biathlon relay at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

AP News The slopestyle course is seen during heavy snow before the women's snowboarding slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

AP News A worker blows snow off the course during heavy snow before the women's freestyle skiing big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

AP News Spectators watch a skier as he trains before the Biathlon Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

AP News Poland fans wait while a snowfall interrupts the final round jump of the ski jumping men's super team competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

AP News Austria's Lara Wolf competes during the women's freestyle skiing big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

AP News Germany and Poland fans on the stands wait while a snowfall interrupts the final round jump of the ski jumping men's super team competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

AP News Andreas Wellinger, center, and Philipp Raimund, of Germany, left, react as a snowfall interrupts the final round jump of the ski jumping men's super team competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

AP News Germany and Poland fans on the stands wait while a snowfall interrupts the final round jump of the ski jumping men's super team competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

