Alex Ferreira wins gold for Team USA in men's half pipe

In his third Olympic games, Team USA freestyle skier Alex Ferreira has finally earned a gold medal.

Ferreira finished in first place in Friday's men's half pipe event. He had previously won silver in the event at the 2018 Pyeongchang games, and bronze at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The skier from Aspen, Colorado had a rough first run, but rose to second place after his second run with a score of 90.50.

Ferreira's final run - a stellar 93.75 - vaulted him into first place and secured the gold.

Estonia's Henry Sildaru took silver, and Canada's Brendan Mackay won bronze.

Team USA's Nick Goepper finished in fourth after he crashed in his final run while attempting to land a trick that has never been landed on the halfpipe.

