After six year hiatus, Mia Mangello gets Olympic dream
Mangello qualifies for 1500 meter in PyeongChang
After failing to qualify for the Vancouver Olympics in 2010, made the difficult decision to quit on her dream of becoming an Olympic speed skater.
Throughout her entire life--since she was eight years old--all she knew was skating. She began her career in 1997 in-line skating in her hometown of Crestview, Florida, brought home numerous National Championships and even set a few National records.
At age 13, she left roller skating behind --and her Florida home-- to train for her newest passion in Salt Lake City, Utah, speed skating, and spent nearly every waking moment for nine years on the ice.