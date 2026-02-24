Oconomowoc senior Kellen Wolbert chases coveted fourth state wrestling title

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Kellen Wolbert has never lost a match in Wisconsin. This weekend, he's chasing history.

The Oconomowoc senior and three-time WIAA state wrestling champion will compete at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament this weekend with a chance to become just the 32nd wrestler in Wisconsin history to win four state titles.

Wolbert, who wrestles in the 150-pound weight class, enters the tournament with a 46-0 record this season and a 198-3 overall record. All three of his career losses came against out-of-state wrestlers. He has never lost to an opponent in Wisconsin.

In a thrilling double overtime match, Kellen Wolbert defeats former champion Ben Bast of West Bend West, 9-8. Kellen ends his freshman year with a 47-0 record! 🥇 #wiaawr #statechamp @oconschools pic.twitter.com/04KSneYI6g — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) February 26, 2023

He won his first three state titles in the 120, 132, and 144-pound weight classes during his freshman, sophomore, and junior seasons.

"Four state titles is kind of a big deal, but I try to just take it like one match at a time," Wolbert said.

It is a mindset his head coach says has defined his career.

"It's pretty incredible to watch. There's a lot of times we're sitting in the corner, and we just are speechless at the things that he is able to do, and a lot of that just can't be coached. It's a natural ability," Oconomowoc head wrestling coach Adam Nichols said.

Wolbert is one of three wrestlers with a chance to four-peat at this year's tournament.

After this weekend, Wolbert will take his career to the next level. He is committed to the University of Michigan.

"The coaches are awesome. The teammates are awesome. Just a new set of opportunities, a new set of goals to go and kind of pursue, and a new challenge to face," Wolbert said.

But first, he has unfinished business in Wisconsin.

"The easiest way to get upset is to overlook someone, and that's obviously not what I'm trying to do, so again, just taking it one match at a time, respecting everybody and treating everybody the same," Wolbert said.

Nichols said a fourth title is just one piece of a much larger vision for his wrestler.

"Four titles is his goal, but he's also looking at becoming a national champion, a college, Olympic champion. So when you have those high dreams, every single day you come into practice, you're kind of preparing for those, and becoming a four-timeer is just part of the journey," Nichols said.

Wolbert said the atmosphere at the state tournament is unlike anything else.

"You really feel like kind of like a modern-day gladiator with everybody just watching over top, and it gets really loud too, so it's just a super cool environment that I'm super excited to go and experience one last time. I just want to enjoy it, and I'm happy for my teammates to go and enjoy it with me," Wolbert said.

Wolbert will not be the only Oconomowoc wrestler competing this weekend. Freshmen Lincoln Swick (120 pounds) and Christian Bass (157 pounds) also qualified for the state tournament.

"It makes me super happy to see that there's a young success coming into Oconomowoc," Wolbert said.

"They make you feel like a family here, and so it's nice to kind of think I'm leaving my family in good hands. They work really hard.... They're both extremely talented, and they really do deserve the opportunity to go and compete this weekend," Wolbert added.

Nichols said having two freshmen qualify alongside Wolbert is a sign of what is ahead for the program.

"Both of them are really high-level wrestlers, and again, when you have someone to look up to like (Kellen) as a freshman, you're going to have a lot of success too, and they have similar traits and work ethic and character that Kellen has, do it's good for us as a program having two freshmen qualify and hopefully we can just continue to build on that," Nichols said.

For Wolbert, this weekend is about more than a title. It is about finishing what he started — one match at a time.

Nichols said the state tournament holds a special place regardless of what comes next for his senior.

"Obviously, he's going to wrestle the next level, but there is still just nothing like the Wisconsin State tournament," Nichols said.

